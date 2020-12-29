Reported by 9to5Mac, Today at Apple is coming back to Apple's retail locations in Australia, Japan, and Singapore in January. Apple has temporarily halted all in-store Today at Apple sessions since March.

Today at Apple sessions were canceled worldwide in March 2020 due to COVID-19. In-person gatherings have remained on hold throughout most of the year as all stores operate with additional cleaning and reduced occupancy. Apple has built virtual experiences and Webex events hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to keep customers inspired at home during the pandemic.

According to Apple's website, the first sessions that will be held will focus on beginners who are learning to use their new Apple devices.