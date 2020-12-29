What you need to know
- Apple is preparing to restart in-store Today at Apple sessions in Australia, Japan, and Singapore.
- The first session will kick off on January 11.
Reported by 9to5Mac, Today at Apple is coming back to Apple's retail locations in Australia, Japan, and Singapore in January. Apple has temporarily halted all in-store Today at Apple sessions since March.
Today at Apple sessions were canceled worldwide in March 2020 due to COVID-19. In-person gatherings have remained on hold throughout most of the year as all stores operate with additional cleaning and reduced occupancy. Apple has built virtual experiences and Webex events hosted by Apple Store Creative Pros to keep customers inspired at home during the pandemic.
According to Apple's website, the first sessions that will be held will focus on beginners who are learning to use their new Apple devices.
Starting January 11, 2021, 7 Apple Stores in Australia, 2 in Japan, and all 3 in Singapore will begin a reduced calendar of in-store sessions. Apple is initially offering Skills sessions, which are 30-minute events focused on fundamental creative techniques. Customers are required to wear masks and practice physical distancing. Apple cleans all demo devices between sessions.
In-store Today at Apple sessions have also already returned to other areas like China, Thailand, and Taiwan.
In-person Today at Apple sessions have only resumed in regions where COVID-19 is under tight control. Sessions returned to mainland China in August and Thailand in September. Taiwan has avoided shutdowns throughout the pandemic. Apple will host its first exclusive event with a local artist since March in Taipei on January 7. An in-person collaboration with the Macao Museum of Art is planned for January 23–24.
In other areas of the world, Apple has been and continues to offer a number of digital Today at Apple sessions that you can attend online. In order to find the sessions offered in your country, check the Today at Apple website.
