It looks like Apple's Today at Apple at Home is going to be a weekly series, according to an update to the web page!

As reported by 9to5Mac:

Creative Pros from Apple Stores across the world are gathering their best tips and ideas to design inspiring projects you can try at home with just an iPhone or iPad. Today at Apple at Home is a digital extension of Apple's in-store creative sessions, and a new session has launched just in time to explore over the weekend. Apple is now promising that new videos will be posted weekly.

Apple announce Today at Apple At Home last week:

Since Apple closed its retail locations back in March, one thing that all communities around the world have certainly missed is their local "Today at Apple" sessions. The classes brought people together to learn all sorts of things, from learning to code, illustrating with iPad, and mobile photography with the iPhone. In a new effort to continue to inspire the world's creatives, Apple is bringing "Today at Apple" into your home. A new collection of videos called "Today at Apple (at Home)" hopes to help you stay creative while you stay home and stay safe. The videos feature Creative Pros from local Apple stores around the world as they teach you how to draw with iPad or capture stunning photography with iPhone.

As 9to5Mac notes, the most recent video helps you to whip up a house (literally) music track using sounds from your kitchen and GarageBand.