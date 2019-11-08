New episodes have been released for Apple's premiere TV+ shows, SEE, For All Mankind and The Morning Show.

Episode 4 for each of the respective series was released at midnight Eastern Time, which will likely be the standard pattern going forward. Apple released 3 episodes of each for the TV+ launch weekend on November 1, promising weekly Friday releases after that.

The new episodes are: * The Morning Show - 'That Woman' * SEE - 'The River' * For All Mankind - 'Prime Crew'

Yesterday it emerged that second seasons were confirmed for all four of Apple TV+'s flagship shows, including the aforementioned, along with Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld. Dickinson doesn't feature in today's new content drop because Apple released the entire season all in one go, so binge away!

Yesterday's report also seemed to confirm that Apple's new streaming service had drawn "millions" of users, with most viewers sticking around for at least of couple of episodes of 'the big four.'

So, this is your first and only reminder that Friday is now 'new Apple TV+ content day.' Although that name could use some work.