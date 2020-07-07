In an interview with The Guardian on Monday, Tom Hanks seemed quite critical of Apple concerning the debut of his film 'Greyhound' on its streaming service. Hanks said that the film's change from theatrical to streaming release was "an absolute heartbreak".

Reported by AppleInsider, Hanks clarified some of those comments in an interview on the Today Show on NBC this morning. The actor said that "I'm actually thrilled that Apple TV+ is making it possible for everybody to see it. This is a magnificent gift that's come to us because of Apple."

Hanks went on to say that "we had a magnificent movie that was not going to be seen" and that "we feel as though we were rescued at sea by a convoy with a big Apple logo with a bite taken out of it."

Hanks' full comment about the movie and its Apple TV+ premiere is below:

"I'm actually thrilled that Apple TV+ is making it possible for everybody to see it. This is a magnificent gift that's come to us because of Apple because COVID-19 did something heartbreaking to us all: it closed down the theaters. We don't have the cinema. There isn't anybody that doesn't like going to see a good movie with 800 people and coming out with something in common. Barring that, Apple has saved the day for us. We had a magnificent movie that was not going to be seen. Apple is a benevolent streaming service in every way. It's going to look fantastic but it's going to be available. It is going to be viewable, and otherwise we would've languished in a vault for a movie that is 88 minutes of a thematic story that does speak to what we're all going through right now. We didn't know that at the time we made the film, we were just trying to make a lean, new spare version about procedures and behaviors about how difficult it was to stay alive in the North Atlantic in 1942. It's a magnificent deal and we are going to be able to fill up the screens in the living rooms and the bean-bag chairs of the world all in one fall shot, so we feel as though we were rescued at sea by a convoy with a big Apple logo with a bite taken out of it."

'Greyhound', which follows the story of a 37 ship convoy across the Atlantic during WWII, will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 10th.