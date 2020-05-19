Apple has been making a ton of high-profile moves to beef up its efforts for its Apple TV+ streaming service since its launch in the fall of 2020, but this latest might be the company's biggest get yet. Reported by Deadline, the WWII battleship drama Greyhound, starring Tom Hanks, will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+.

"In a real shocker, the WWII battleship drama Greyhound that Tom Hanks wrote and stars in has abruptly changed course and will berth at Apple. Originally on the Sony Pictures theatrical calendar for Father's Day weekend, the film instead will become the biggest feature film commitment made by Apple to premiere on Apple TV+. It is the latest in a growing indication that Apple is making its move, and becoming as aggressive as any streamer or studio in auctions for the acquisition of films and TV projects."

According to the report, the film was originally slotted for a May 8th release in theaters but was then pushed back to Father's Day weekend because of the pandemic. That date also became impossible due to COVID-19.

"The project was assembled by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation, with Get Low helmer Aaron Schneider directing and Hanks' Playtone partner Gary Goetzman producing as a Playtone Production from Sony Pictures/Stage Six Films. Sony Pictures acquired world rights just before the Berlin market the following February, where the picture was poised to be the big acquisition title. It was going to be a major theatrical release for Sony — first slotted for May 8 but then moved into Father's Day weekend June 19, until the pandemic washed out every studio's plans and shuttered movie theaters around the world."

Once Sony realized that the film was not going to see a release in theaters for the foreseeable future, they began shopping it around for a streaming release. Apple has apparently won that battle in a deal worth around $70 million.

"That's when the decision was made to alter course. The picture quietly was shopped in stealthy fashion, and it became a bidding battle between the big streamers. I'm told a deal closed in the $70 million range, with the auction brokered by CAA Media Finance and FilmNation."

It is currently unclear when the film will debut on Apple TV+, but we can imagine a release date in the immediate future.