Like many of the best HomeKit smart plugs , the Tapo P125 Mini Smart Plug offers compact design that takes up just a single outlet. Those wanting more outlets can opt for the Tapo P306 Wall Power Strip which offers three smart outlets and three always-on outlets as well as two USB-A ports and one USB-C port.

Networking and smart home accessory maker TP-Link has just unveiled a new line of HomeKit -compatible smart devices at CES 2022. Three years since promising to add HomeKit compatibility to its existing Kasa smart plug, the company is launching its Tapo brand in the U.S. with a lineup that includes HomeKit-enabled smart plugs, light bulbs, smart dimmers, and more.

On the lighting side, there are a few HomeKit-compatible devices available too. The Tapo L535 Multicolor Smart WiFi Light Bulb works with Apple HomeKit and comes with adjustable brightness up to 1100 lumens, adjustable light temperature, and millions of colors. Similarly customizable is the flagship Tapo L930-5 Smart Multicolor Light Strip which also offers color segmentation across its 150 RGB+W LEDs. There's a HomeKit-ready smart dimmer switch too in the form of the Tapo S500D that offers.

Those in Europe may be familiar with TP-Link's Tapo brand already, though it will be new for those Stateside. That being said, Tapo devices have not supported HomeKit in other regions before.

Alongside the smart power and lightning devices, TP-Link announced several Tapo smart security cameras though none of these offer support for HomeKit or HomeKit Secure Video.

The new Tapo line of products is expected to begin rolling out in the second half off this year, according to The Verge. Detailed pricing information has not yet been released.