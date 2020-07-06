Over at Best Buy, you can pick up the Eve Energy Smart Plug and Power Meter for its lowest price to date at just $19.99. It sells for between $40 and $50 pretty consistently there and at other retailers like Amazon despite a new model having been released, and today's price is a match for the lowest we have ever seen it go. This is a one-day deal and could sell out sooner so if you want to add the smart plug to a couple more of your outlets, you want to place your order as soon as possible.

Plug in Eve Energy Smart Plug and Power Meter This plug supports Apple's HomeKit without the need for an extra hub. That gives you the ability to control the power status of your plugged-in appliances remotely as well as via Siri voice control. It also tracks your energy usage. $19.99 $49.95 $30 off See at Best Buy

Eve Energy gives you the ability to control the power status of your plugged-in appliances remotely as well as via Siri thanks to HomeKit support. You don't need to buy an expensive bridge to make it work, either. You can also set your devices to power on or off to suit your schedule and build them into scenes with your other HomeKit devices.

What's particularly great about Eve Energy is its energy tracking functionality. It enables you to monitor the electricity your connected appliances are using and view how much energy you've used during the day, over the last week or month.

If energy monitoring is not your priority, there are many other HomeKit smart plugs available like this 2-Pack of Meross Wi-Fi plugs on sale for $20. They have all of the app- and voice-control functionality you'd expect, without the ability to track your energy usage.

Eve's smart plug does not work with Alexa or Google Assistant, so if those are your smart home systems of choice then you'd be better off opting for a similar offering from the likes of Wemo, Eteckcity, among others.