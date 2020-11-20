eufy's Smart Scale keeps track of your weight, BMI, body fat, and more, easy with Bluetooth app connectivity. This scale also syncs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and FitBit, putting all of your measurements under the same roof. Use promo code EUFYSCALE at checkout to score one for just $27.

With the new year just over a month away, there has never been a better time to start thinking about ways to help you stick to your upcoming resolutions. One of our favorite ways to stay on track is with smart scales, which directly bring all of your body measurements to your phone. The eufy Smart Scale is one of the most affordable ways to jump into the world of connected health, and with a special early Black Friday offer, you can get into the game for less.

eufy's Smart Scale combines 12 unique measurements into one easy to use package that is incredibly easy to set up and use. Measurements include weight, body mass, body fat, bone mass, muscle mass, and more, and thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, all of the scale's data is instantly sent over to your phone whenever you step on it.

The eufy Smart Scale works with the eufy Life app, available on both iOS and Android, which keeps a historical record of all of your measurements and presents them in easy to understand graphs. eufy's scale also integrates with popular health apps and services like Apple Health, Google Fit, and FitBit, which can combine your data all under one roof if you prefer. Through the app, you can also assign up to 20 different users, and the scale automatically determines who is using it based on previous measurements making management a breeze.

The best part is that the eufy Smart Scale doesn't require a subscription to access your data — just a single, one-time purchase is all that is needed. If you are ready to stick to your resolutions with eufy's Smart Scale, then be sure to apply promo code EUFYSCALE at checkout on Amazon. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals for even more savings!