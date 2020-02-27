What you need to know
- Tramell Tillman has signed on for "Severance".
- The show is directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller.
- It's written by Dan Erickson.
Tramell Tillman has signed on to be part of "Severance" alongside Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette. The show will be one of many coming to Apple TV+ in the future, although we don't yet have a release timeline.
"Severance" has some big names behind it, with Ben Stiller directing and executive producing the show.
"Severance" is a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.
As Deadline notes, Endeavor Content is the studio behind the new show, with another of its offerings – "Truth Be Told" – already available exclusively to Apple TV+ subscribers.
Chris Black exec produces alongside Erickson, Stiller and Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn from Red Hour Productions. Arquette and Scott also serve as producers. Endeavor Content, which is also behind Apple TV+'s See and Truth Be Told, is the studio.
"Severance" will be exclusively available via Apple TV+, Apple's video streaming service. It runs $4.99 per month but buyers of Apple hardware can get a year free, too.
