Tramell Tillman has signed on to be part of "Severance" alongside Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette. The show will be one of many coming to Apple TV+ in the future, although we don't yet have a release timeline.

"Severance" has some big names behind it, with Ben Stiller directing and executive producing the show.

"Severance" is a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level. Scott will play the lead role of Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together.

As Deadline notes, Endeavor Content is the studio behind the new show, with another of its offerings – "Truth Be Told" – already available exclusively to Apple TV+ subscribers.

"Severance" will be exclusively available via Apple TV+, Apple's video streaming service. It runs $4.99 per month but buyers of Apple hardware can get a year free, too.