Transformers!

Transformers: Tactical Arena, a real-time PvP game, is coming to Apple Arcade soon

Autobots! Transform and roll out!
Oliver Haslam

Transfomers Tactical ArenaSource: Apple Arcade

What you need to know

  • A new Transformers game is coming to Apple Arcade soon.
  • The new real-time PvP game will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Transformers fans, it's time to get excited! A brand new Transformers game is coming to Apple Arcade soon with Transformers: Tactical Arena now available for pre-registration in the App Store.

The game, which will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will see players battle it out in real-time player-versus-player clashes and it already looks pretty awesome.

The game will be exclusively available to Apple Arcade subscribers and will come ad-free, too. No in-app purchases will get in the way of the fun, either. All in-game unlocks will be done via game progression which is always great to see in a game like this.

Transfomers Tactical Arena ScreenshotSource: Red Games Co

Assemble a team of all your favorite Transformers! Battle your way through the ranks of competitive Arenas in this real-time PvP strategy game! Unlock new cards, master their unique abilities, and evolve your strategy to gain a competitive advantage. With dozens of familiar characters, powerful structures, and an arsenal of tactical support units at your disposal, no two battles are alike.

Developer Red Games Co says we can look forward to unlocking new characters and structures while evolving our playstyle to match.

Want to be among the first to take Transformers: Tactical Arena for a spin? You can pre-register for speedy download right now.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. Sure, this might not be the kind of game that will benefit from a controller too much but Apple Arcade and the App Store are both full of games that will. You'll want a controller if you plan on playing on an Apple TV, too.

