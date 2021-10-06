Transformers fans, it's time to get excited! A brand new Transformers game is coming to Apple Arcade soon with Transformers: Tactical Arena now available for pre-registration in the App Store.

The game, which will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will see players battle it out in real-time player-versus-player clashes and it already looks pretty awesome.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade: Transformers: Tactical Arena



Autobots! Transform and roll out. Assemble a team of your favorite @Transformers as you battle your way through the ranks in this real-time player-versus-player strategy game.



The game will be exclusively available to Apple Arcade subscribers and will come ad-free, too. No in-app purchases will get in the way of the fun, either. All in-game unlocks will be done via game progression which is always great to see in a game like this.