Apple TV+ crime thriller Truth Be Told will launch on streaming service on December 6, where three episodes of the latest Apple original will be made available at launch.

When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, "Truth Be Told" provides a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

With just a day before release, here's a roundup of some of the initial reviews of the show so you can decide whether you might be interested in Apple's latest original offering.

CNET described the show as being "guilty of being less interesting than the real-life version" of true-crime podcasting. However, it did note that the show has some unexpected directions and that Aaron Paul is doing his best work since Breaking Bad.

VF notes that the plot of TBT is "very complicated" and that there is "way too much going on", however it says that the show earns it, and that the story is held together by the public appetite for the podcast at the heart of the story.

Time pulled no punches, describing TBT as "everything that's wrong with Apple TV+". Not that the show is a disaster, but rather "bland and forgettable." The reviewer claims that the script is cluttered with "unwieldy" lines, but that the show finds "some resonance" when it explores how "the media can warp the families whose tragedies it distills into entertainment."

Despite the fact it sounds excellent on paper, Vulture says the show is "not great". It described TBT as "pedestrian and tedious and not as entertaining as it should be." Like other reviews there was also criticism of too much going on, and that it can feel as though the actors are "straining to elevate the material."

Whilst these reviews don't make for encouraging reading. Nearly all of Apple TV+'s shows have all seemingly landed much more favorably with wider audiences upon release. With just one day to go before release, viewers don't have long to wait before they can dig into Truth Be Told themselves to determine whether or not the show is worth watching. Before then, why not check out the trailer below!