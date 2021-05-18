Have you ever wanted to just lay down in bed to watch a video or read before bed? Or do you wish you could just play on your Nintendo Switch while laying down, without having a worry in the world? As much as I would love to just kick back with my 11-inch iPad before bed, I always have that fear of getting sleepy and dropping the slab of glass right on my face. Trust me; this has happened more times than I can count, even when I'm just using my iPhone. Plus, these things can get tiring to hold after a while, no matter how portable or lightweight they are. This is where the Tstand 2 comes in. I was given the opportunity to try this product out before the Kickstarter campaign goes live. The first Tstand launched on Kickstarter in 2015, which brought in $200,000 in funding and allowed Tstand to sell over 10,000 units. Now the company is back with a brand new version of the Tstand, and it's supposed to be even better than the first version. I didn't have the original version, so this review will just be my experience with the all-new Tstand 2. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Tstand 2 Bottom line: Tstand 2 features a new soft-touch rubberized finish that is grippy, and the frame is solid and sturdy. The reworked rubber hooks provide more robust support, and with the mobile adapter, any device can work with Tstand 2. The Good Grippy rubberized finish

Solid frame supports any device from 7"-13"

Tough and durable for any situation

Fully adjustable viewing angles for versatility

Can be used in bed or on a flat surface

Easy to clean The Bad Rubberized finish can attract dust and lint

Tstand 2: Price and availability

The Tstand 2 is currently in an active Kickstarter campaign. You can back the project with a pledge of $59 to receive one Tstand 2 unit once it's ready to ship. You can also pre-order from the Tstand website. The pre-order price of $59 will be 40% off the regular price of $98. The first Tstand 2 units should reach customers by September 2021. After the Kickstarter campaign ends, you'll be able to find Tstand 2 on Amazon and directly on the Tstand website through Shopify. Tstand 2: It's time to unwind with your iPad in bed, completely hands-free

The Tstand 2 features a solid steel frame that is wrapped in a tactile rubberized finish. The end result is solid and hefty, making it the perfect companion for those times when you want to use your iPad, Kindle, Nintendo Switch, or even smartphone in bed without having to hold it up for longer periods of time. The rubber finish is an improvement over the first Tstand because this one feels soft, and the rubber reduces plasticky squeaks. Tstand also claims that the rubber coating helps with ergonomic comfort. The Tstand 2 has made it super easy and comfortable to use my iPad while laying down in bed, something that I've never really done before. Out of the box, the Tstand can accommodate devices from 7-inches to 13-inches. So this is a great stand to use for pretty much every size iPad, and it will also be great for your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, Kindle, or another tablet-style device. There are going to be optional accessories, like the smartphone adapter, that allow you to use the Tstand 2 with smaller devices, like my iPhone 12 Pro. Regardless of what you use the Tstand 2 with, you get it into the stand by placing the bottom hooks and then pull to extend the top hooks to accommodate and secure your device in place. The hooks feature an even grippier rubber material that will keep your device in place without scuffing it, and it's easy to extend the top as needed. Once your device is in, thanks to the incredible sturdiness of the steel frame, your device will stay put, even as you adjust the angle.

Speaking of viewing angles, the Tstand 2, like the first version, is super flexible. The stand arm can be rotated almost a full 360 degrees, and once you have it in position, it won't budge without a reasonable amount of pressure. And since it is so flexible, you can easily re-position as needed — this is especially handy if you have a bulkier case on, such as the Logitech Folio Touch, which may be a little heavier than what the Tstand was designed for, but it works. For best results, the Tstand 2 is best suited for slimmer profile cases (sans keyboard) or no cases at all. By default, the Tstand 2 was designed to be used while laying in bed, with the legs pointing down. However, since the adjustable viewing angle can almost make it a full 360-degrees, you can use it with the feet pointing up while on a flat surface, like a desk. That's what I love about this little stand since receiving it — the versatility lets you use this whichever way suits the situation best. My review unit came with a prototype mobile adapter that was shaped by hand, so it does have a few irregularities on the surface. However, the final version of this adapter, once sent out to customers, will be manufactured by machines rather than handmade, so it won't have those imperfections. The adapter easily attaches to the bottom of the device clip on the Tstand 2, and it securely stays in place. Once it's on, you are able to use the Tstand 2 with smaller devices like your smartphone.

Tstand 2 works wonders for those who have mobility issues, chronic pain, carpal tunnel, and other conditions that would make it hard to hold and use a device for a longer amount of time.

Before the Tstand, I would never use my iPad in bed while laying down because my hands would get fatigued after holding it up for a while. The Tstand 2 has solved this problem for me, and I have really been enjoying it so far. For the record, the Tstand 2 works wonders for those who have mobility issues, chronic pain, carpal tunnel, and more, who are otherwise unable to use a tablet comfortably for extended amounts of time. Tstand 2: The rubberized finish can get dirty

One of my biggest issues with the Tstand 2 is the fact that the rubberized finish, like other products that use this coating, can get dirty easily, and you can tell. Mine already has fingerprint smudges from holding it and moving it around the house, and it's easy to see dust and lint on the black color. Thankfully it is easy to clean, so at least there's that. The Tstand 2 can get dirty easily because of the rubberized finish. The only other negative is that this product won't actually be available until around September. Since it's in the Kickstarter phase that runs until June, it's still a few months out before pre-orders start to ship. Tstand 2: Competition

There are plenty of great stands for iPad out there. However, the Tstand is fairly unique since it can rest entirely on top of you as you lay on your back while still providing you with a fully adjustable, optimal viewing angle for hands-free operation. But if you want something that would allow you to use your device freely while in bed without having to hold it up, perhaps the LEVO Deluxe iPad Floor Stand would work best. It holds up your iPad or another device in the arm with a fully adjustable height and viewing angle, and you can also wheel it around as you see fit. However, this one is definitely a bit pricier than the Tstand 2, but it lets you comfortably use your iPad or similar device in bed, and you can roll it around. Tstand 2: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want to comfortably view and use your iPad or another device in bed or on a desk.

You want a stand that holds your device securely and is durable.

You have trouble holding and using your devices for an extended amount of time. You shouldn't buy this if... You need it right now.

You don't plan to use your iPad or Switch in bed while laying down.

You want something smaller and don't like rubberized finishes. The Tstand 2 is a simple little accessory with a ton of usability. Honestly, I never really used my iPad in bed before, but the Tstand 2 has made it a much more comfortable affair, and I don't have to worry about dozing off to be woken up by my iPad hitting my face. The rubberized finish feels nice, despite getting dirty easily, and I love just how sturdy it is while my device is secured in the hooks. I am also somewhat surprised that I was able to fit my 11-inch iPad Pro (2020) with Logitech Folio Touch keyboard case on it, though it was a little heavier and harder to balance properly. If you use something like the Apple Smart Cover, then you should have no problem at all. And with almost 360 degrees of adjustable viewing angles, you should have no problem making the Tstand work for your needs, whatever they are. 4.5 out of 5 The Tstand 2 is currently in the Kickstarter campaign phase. The pre-order price is 40% off the regular price of $98, so if you want it for less, you'd better act fast. The first batch of Tstand 2 units will begin shipping out to customers in September 2021. Once the Kickstarter campaign closes, you'll be able to order from Amazon and from the Tstand website with Shopify.