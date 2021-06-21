Turn your iPhone videos into professional-grade shake-free movies without having to buy a full camera rig. It is the best phone stabilizer on the market today.

The DJI OM 4, like its predecessor, is a gimbal that can stabilize your iPhone using a mixture of gyroscopes, technology, and witchcraft. You can use the gimbal to stabilize your phone whilst you take video in either portrait or landscape mode, making for some incredibly smooth footage.

It can also be used on a tripod with controls, so you can even use it for viewing or communication, as well as for taking awesome timelapse photos.

New features of the fourth version include DynamicZoom for wild background warping that makes it seem like your subject is still as your background moves around, as well as a cool new magnetic attachment so that you can attach and detach your phone at a moment's notice. DJI's app also enables features like subject tracking and story mode too. It even has gesture controls so that you can use it hands-free!

One of the only drawbacks of the DJI OM 4 previously has been its price, with its $150 arguably a little high for most enthusiasts or beginners to iPhone photography and videography. But with this Amazon Prime Day discount of $30 off, the DJI OM 4 is a no-brainer at $119.