What you need to know
- Apple will reportedly swap out your Studio Display stand if required.
- Apple sells the Studio Display with a simple stand included, but a VESA mount and height-adjustable stand are optional extras.
- Apple had said that people wouldn't be able to switch out stands after the point of purchase.
Apple can change your Studio Display's stand despite saying that people had to make sure to choose the correct one at purchase because it can't be swapped out later. That's according to a new report citing internal Apple documentation.
That report comes via MacRumors which says that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can swap out stands and VESA mounts if required, although pricing will differ depending on location and a user's requirements.
There doesn't appear to be any limitation on which stand was first bought and which is required, according to the report.
For example, if a customer bought a Studio Display with the standard tilt-adjustable stand and later decides they want to use a VESA mount adapter, they can book a service appointment with an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider and have one installed, according to internal documentation obtained by MacRumors.
Likewise, if a customer bought a Studio Display with a tilt-adjustable stand and later decides they want both a tilt- and height-adjustable stand, an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider can accommodate this request. Pricing will vary based on the region, the type of stand or mount being installed, and the cost of labor.
It isn't clear how long such a swap-out would take or whether Apple will carry the required parts in stock — but we do know that Apple isn't selling these replacement stands and VESA mount to users directly.
The new Studio Display went on sale last week and comes with a standard tiltable stand included in the $1,599 asking price. Those wishing to switch that out for a VESA mount or height-adjustable stand need to pay more, however.
The Studio Display is arguably the best Mac display out there right now — unless you're willing to spend the money needed to get into the $5,999 Pro Display XDR, that is.
The iPhone mini could continue on in the iPhone SE
Apple has something special with the iPhone mini and abandoning it this early would be a mistake.
You can't install your own SSD into a Mac Studio despite there being slots
Following the discovery of internal slots that could be used to expand Mac Studio storage, one YouTuber has confirmed that you can't actually install your own SSD and have it work.
Report: Apple's refreshed M2-powered MacBook Air is still a few months out
Apple is heavily rumored to have a refreshed and redesigned MacBook Air in the works and while we originally expected it to arrive in the first half of this year, we're now being told that isn't happening. Look to the second half of 2022 instead, we're told.
Keep your hands free and your eyes on the road with a magnetic car mount!
While texting and driving are dangerous, navigating your way around town is essential. Make sure you do it safely by getting a car mount and there's likely no easier car mount solution for your phone than a magnetic mount. These are the best of the best!