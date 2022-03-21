Apple can change your Studio Display's stand despite saying that people had to make sure to choose the correct one at purchase because it can't be swapped out later. That's according to a new report citing internal Apple documentation.

That report comes via MacRumors which says that Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers can swap out stands and VESA mounts if required, although pricing will differ depending on location and a user's requirements.

There doesn't appear to be any limitation on which stand was first bought and which is required, according to the report.

For example, if a customer bought a Studio Display with the standard tilt-adjustable stand and later decides they want to use a VESA mount adapter, they can book a service appointment with an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider and have one installed, according to internal documentation obtained by MacRumors. Likewise, if a customer bought a Studio Display with a tilt-adjustable stand and later decides they want both a tilt- and height-adjustable stand, an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider can accommodate this request. Pricing will vary based on the region, the type of stand or mount being installed, and the cost of labor.

It isn't clear how long such a swap-out would take or whether Apple will carry the required parts in stock — but we do know that Apple isn't selling these replacement stands and VESA mount to users directly.

The new Studio Display went on sale last week and comes with a standard tiltable stand included in the $1,599 asking price. Those wishing to switch that out for a VESA mount or height-adjustable stand need to pay more, however.

The Studio Display is arguably the best Mac display out there right now — unless you're willing to spend the money needed to get into the $5,999 Pro Display XDR, that is.