Just last week there was a big kerfuffle after it appeared that LG had reneged on a promise to bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of its 2018 TVs. Now the company has confirmed that isn't the case and yes, some TVs will get the new Apple-oriented features.

The problems started when LG UK's Twitter account told a customer there were no plans to bring support to pre-2019 displays. And all hell broke loose.

Hi there, LG has no plans to update its pre-2019 TVs with Airplay2 or Homekit unfortunately. Apologies for the inconvenience caused! — LG UK (@LGUK) August 26, 2020

But it turns out that was a red herring – and it's now been deleted – with LG UK tweeting again today. This time it took the opportunity to undo its mistake.

Customers worldwide can now enjoy the Apple TV app on LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, with UHD TV models to follow. LG's 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year, and more details will be shared when these features become available — LG UK (@LGUK) September 7, 2020

The other good news is the fact the Apple TV app is now available on some of those 2018 models as well, giving users easy access to Apple TV+ and more.

Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will give users new and better ways to get content onto their screens than ever before, They'll also be able to control their TV using Siri thanks to integration with the Home app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Those with HomePods will also be able to bark orders at their TV, too.