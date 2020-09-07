What you need to know
- Despite fears, LG says some 2018 TVs will get AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support.
- The Apple TV app is now available as well.
- Reports last week said AirPlay 2 and HomeKit were a no-go.
Just last week there was a big kerfuffle after it appeared that LG had reneged on a promise to bring AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to some of its 2018 TVs. Now the company has confirmed that isn't the case and yes, some TVs will get the new Apple-oriented features.
The problems started when LG UK's Twitter account told a customer there were no plans to bring support to pre-2019 displays. And all hell broke loose.
Hi there, LG has no plans to update its pre-2019 TVs with Airplay2 or Homekit unfortunately. Apologies for the inconvenience caused!— LG UK (@LGUK) August 26, 2020
But it turns out that was a red herring – and it's now been deleted – with LG UK tweeting again today. This time it took the opportunity to undo its mistake.
Customers worldwide can now enjoy the Apple TV app on LG 2018 OLED and Super UHD TVs, with UHD TV models to follow. LG's 2018 TVs will add support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year, and more details will be shared when these features become available— LG UK (@LGUK) September 7, 2020
The other good news is the fact the Apple TV app is now available on some of those 2018 models as well, giving users easy access to Apple TV+ and more.
Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will give users new and better ways to get content onto their screens than ever before, They'll also be able to control their TV using Siri thanks to integration with the Home app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Those with HomePods will also be able to bark orders at their TV, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Stephen Hackett installed Mac Pro wheels live on stream. It wasn't easy.
Relay FM co-founder Stephen Hacket promised to install wheels on his Mac Pro live on stream. And it wasn't as easy as any of us had hoped.
Apple could ship the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro first, rest later
Supply chain sources claim Apple's 6.1-inch iPhones are coming first with the others following later.
The Withings ScanWatch packs ECG, Sp02 features, and 30-day battery life
The smartwatch market continues to grow and the latest from Withings is all about keeping you healthy.
Keep your home safe and secure with the best HomeKit accessories around
HomeKit is not only a great way to control your home with a tap or shout, but it also has tons of accessories that can help secure your home, inside and out. Here's our guide to the best of the bunch to help lock down your home.