During the WWDC 2020 keynote, Apple announced what's coming this fall for its five different platform operating systems, including Apple TV. tvOS doesn't usually get a complete overhaul, but Apple always makes a few changes that may seem small on the surface, but they're actually big improvements. So what's coming next for the Apple TV's operating system? Read on to find out!

So what are the new features coming in tvOS14?

The biggest changes coming in tvOS 14 involve some under-the-hood updates to improve performance, but we know you're here for the good stuff. Here are the features Apple unveiled at WWDC.

Multi-user Apple Arcade support

One of the biggest problems with multiple profiles in Apple TV is that it doesn't work with Apple Arcade. Today, Apple announced that Apple Arcade is getting an update to allow your different profiles to be saved as separate games.

4K Video sharing in the Photos app

When you're showing off your vacation photos and videos on your Apple TV, you will be able see those videos in full 4K and if your family wants to share videos to your Apple TV from their device, those will appear in 4K, too. Of course, that's for videos that you've recorded in 4K.

PiP across all content

In tvOS 14, you'll be able to take advantage of Picture-in-Picture whether you're in the Apple TV app or any other app, too. So you can watch the news while working out or keep your TV shows playing while searching for a new home in Zillow. PiP also works with AirPlay.

Why is it called tvOS14?

Apple switched over to the tvOS SDK in 2015. It was previously based on the iOS SDK. In order to keep in line with the original iOS numbering version. So, although tvOS was in its first iteration in 2015, Apple called it tvOS 9. Five years later, we're on the 14th version of an operating system for Apple TV that was built from iOS, which is also about to see its 14th version.

When will I be able to update to tvOS 14?

Apple didn't give us a specific date for the next big update for Apple TV, but we can expect to see it sometime this fall, around the time Apple releases it's other major operating system updates to the public.

How much will it cost me?

Absolutely nothing. Apple stopped charging for software upgrades back with OS X Mavericks. We've never paid for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Apple TV updates.

Will my Apple TV work with tvOS 14?

Almost definitely. As long as your Apple TV runs tvOS, you can update it this fall when it's available to the public. That's any Apple TV prior to 2015.

Apple TV devices from 2014 and earlier run Apple TV Software which uses a channel style content installation system instead of apps. If you're not sure which Apple TV you own, look for an App Store. If you don't have an App Store, you have an older Apple TV that doesn't support tvOS.

How do I get tvOS 14 on my Apple TV?

When the time comes, your Apple TV should prompt you that you have an update available to install, or it may automatically update overnight. If, however, you want to get to the fun stuff fast, you can manually update.

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV. Click on System. Click on Software Update.

From here, you'll be able to manually install the tvOS 14 update.

Any questions:?

Do you have any questions about tvOS 14? Put them in the comments and we'll help you out!