Updating your Apple TV is just as easy as updating your iPhone or Apple Watch, but there are still some things to remember before, during, and after installation. If you're preparing to update your Apple TV to tvOS 15, here's everything you need to know.

What's new in tvOS 15?

Apple hasn't reinvented the wheel with tvOS 15 but there are some goodies worth updating for. These include some tentpole features like SharePlay for group watching and significant improvements to how HomeKit cameras are handled. There are some killer audio upgrades, too, including the ability to set the HomePod mini as the default Apple TV speaker like you could with the original HomePod and support for Spatial Audio with compatible content and headphones. Will your Apple TV work with tvOS 15? Apple does a fantastic job of ensuring that tvOS is compatible with most versions of Apple TV. If you're wondering which Apple TV models support tvOS 15, we've got you covered. Essentially, if your Apple TV already runs tvOS 14 then you are good to go with tvOS 15. That means both the 2017 and 2021 versions of the Apple TV 4K are supported, as is the Apple TV HD (formerly known as Apple TV 4th generation). How to back up your Apple TV