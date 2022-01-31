What you need to know
- Apple's tvOS 15.4 update will make it easier for people to connect Apple TV hardware to some Wi-Fi networks.
- People with tvOS 15.4 installed will be able to connect their devices to captive Wi-Fi networks.
- Captive Wi-Fi networks are often used by hotels, offices, and other places that require more than a username and password.
Apple is making changes to tvOS 15.4 that will make it easier for people to connect to captive Wi-Fi networks in hotels and offices, among other places.
The first beta of tvOS 15.4 brings with it a change that will allow people to use their iPhone or iPad to help an Apple TV connect to a Wi-Fi network that requires additional sign-in steps, often called a captive W-Fi network.
Apple's release notes point to the new feature, suggesting that it could be useful in hotels and dorms. Offices are another prime example of locations that require additional sign-in steps.
Captive Wi-Fi network support on tvOS allows you to use your iPhone or iPad to connect your Apple TV to networks that need additional sign-in steps, like at hotels or dorms. (8351052).
The current tvOS 15.4 beta is still the very first and we can expect changes to be made before it is released to the world. The new update will certainly make for the best Apple TV experience for those who like to take their devices to hotels for media consumption while on vacation, however. Here's hoping that the feature makes its way to the public release and isn't removed before then.
Review: Charge eight devices at once with this MagSafe charger from Anker
Ever wish your MagSafe charger could also charge up everything else you need? The Anker 637 Magnetic Desktop Charging Station does!
Apple Watch credited with saving man's life following fall
An Apple Watch has been credited with saving the life of an "older" man following a fall in sub-zero temperatures.
Spotify says it'll put content warnings on podcasts that discuss COVID-19
Spotify says it will be adding content warnings to any podcast that discusses COVID-19 as people continue to cancel their subscriptions over a Joe Rogan podcast.
Get the Apple Watch Sport Band look for less
Sport Bands look amazing on your Apple Watch, whether you’re at the gym, the office, or out on the town — and they don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either. You can have that classic Apple Watch Sport Band look for less with these bands.