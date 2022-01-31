Apple is making changes to tvOS 15.4 that will make it easier for people to connect to captive Wi-Fi networks in hotels and offices, among other places.

The first beta of tvOS 15.4 brings with it a change that will allow people to use their iPhone or iPad to help an Apple TV connect to a Wi-Fi network that requires additional sign-in steps, often called a captive W-Fi network.

Apple's release notes point to the new feature, suggesting that it could be useful in hotels and dorms. Offices are another prime example of locations that require additional sign-in steps.

The current tvOS 15.4 beta is still the very first and we can expect changes to be made before it is released to the world. The new update will certainly make for the best Apple TV experience for those who like to take their devices to hotels for media consumption while on vacation, however. Here's hoping that the feature makes its way to the public release and isn't removed before then.