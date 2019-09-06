The latest software update for Apple TV is here. Here's everything you need to know about tvOS 13.

What's new about tvOS 13?

Multi-user support

The most significant feature that comes out of tvOS 13 is multi-user support for the entire family, meaning that everyone in the home gets their own up next list and recommendations for shows and movies to watch and enjoy.

New Home Screen

With Apple TV 4K and tvOS 13, you'll get a whole new home screen design for discovery.

You'll be able to now play full-screen video previews straight from your home screen; you can easily and quickly enjoy all the latest and greatest movies, games, music, and television shows.

Apple Music

Multi-user support also allows users to get their own personalized music experience, but the coolest feature when it comes to tvOS and Apple Music? The fact that you can see the lyrics to your songs that are synced perfectly in time with the music (karaoke, anyone?)

Apple Arcade

When it comes to Apple Arcade and tvOS, Apple is now extending support to two of the most popular controllers in the world — the Xbox One S controller, and the PlayStation DualShock 4.

This means you can play all of your favorite Apple Arcade games with your favorite console controller effortlessly.

Screensavers

Screensavers captivated and awed audiences last year thanks to the stunning outer space images from NASA, but this year, Apple is going under-the-sea with help from the BBC.

Using 4K HDR footage, you'll have the option to project and display a stunning underwater landscape on your Apple TV.

Apple TV+

Apple's original subscription service will be available in the Apple TV app. The Apple TV app is also available on select third-party platforms and other Apple devices.

App update descriptions

You can now find information about what's new in the latest version of any app on Apple TV. Just head to its page in the App Store and scroll down to the About section to find.

When will tvOS 13 be available?

The update to tvOS 13 will be available for the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD in September.

