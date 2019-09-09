Twitch has an official Apple TV app in the works, and you can try it for yourself right now. The popular game streaming app is already available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac but this is the first time it has come to the big screen via the Apple TV.

In its current beta state the app offers all of the same features that we've come to expect from other platforms including live streams and video-on-demand content. Support for Twitch's non-gaming video is also there, so fans of Thursday Night Football will be able to relax in front of their Apple TV the next time the big game is on. At least, they will once the app is released. There's no official timescale for when that's going to happen, but if you can't wait you can try it via TestFlight. That's also where you should head if you want the lowdown on how to install the beta, too.

Now would be a very good time to remind everyone that beta software is beta for a reason. Bugs will happen and weird goings-on are very likely. But if you're good with all that you can sign up for the Twitch TestFlight right now.

In fact, Twitch wants people to try the app out and let them know how they get on. "If you find a bug, the app crashes on you, or you encounter other issues send us your feedback" Twitch says via its website.

