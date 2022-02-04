Twitter says that it is rolling out testing of a new downvoting feature to a global audience on the web and iOS.

The company announced on Thursday that the feature is expanding to a global audience, stating:

We learned a lot about the types of replies you don't find relevant and we're expanding this test –– more of you on web and soon iOS and Android will have the option to use reply downvoting.

Twitter says that a majority of users say that the reason they downvoted content (specifically replies) was because they were perceived as offensive or not relevant, or both. Twitter says the experiment has further revealed that downvoting "is the most frequently used way" for people to flag content they don't want to see. Twitter says that those testing the feature agree "it improves the quality of the conversations on Twitter."

Twitter first revealed it was testing both downvotes and upvotes on replies, however, the votes are not public but are rather used to help Twitter behind the scenes.

Twitter is one of the best iPhone apps for social media, and the company continues to roll out new features. Recently it emerged Twitter plans to add new Spaces that will be exclusive to Super Follows. From January: