What you need to know
- Twitter for Mac now supports Circle.
- People can now use the official Twitter app to post to their Circle for the first time.
- Tweets posted to Circles are now properly marked.
The latest Twitter for Mac update adds support for the new Circle feature, adding support for the close friends option that was rolled out to some users recently.
The new Circle feature allows users to effectively have a separate timeline that is just for close friends, preventing the rest of their follower list from seeing what was published to the social network. While the previous version of Twitter for Mac would continue to show all tweets, including those that were part of Circle, they weren't marked as such. People couldn't post to their Circle, either. With this latest version 9.10.1, that's all changed.
Here's how Twitter describes Circle:
Twitter Circle is a way to send Tweets to select people, and share your thoughts with a smaller crowd. You choose who's in your Twitter Circle, and only the individuals you've added can reply to and interact with the Tweets you share in the Circle.
However, as mentioned earlier, "only a limited number of people globally can create Twitter Circle Tweets" right now but that will surely change in the future.
Those who already have Twitter installed on their Mac will see the new update available for download in the App Store. Everyone else can download the app now for free.
While Twitter is perhaps not the best Mac app for using the social network, it's the only one that supports features like Circle, at least for now.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
