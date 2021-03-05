Twitter is working on the next best thing to an edit button

One of the best iPhone apps going might be about to get a whole lot better, with the news that Twitter is reportedly working on a new 'Undo' button that will let you quickly recall a tweet before it goes live.

As spotted by Jane Manchun Wong:

Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021

From the image, it seems clear the feature (which is being tested behind the scenes and is not available to the public yet) is a popup that lets a user quickly press 'Undo' for a few seconds shortly after posting a tweet. For example, if you were to notice a typo.

One person asked Wong if this was the edit button "that we've all been asking for", to which she replied "a good compromise IMO".

The feature seems very similar to Gmail's undo button you can use to recall that email full of cat memes you've accidentally sent to your CEO instead of a close colleague. Whilst some users might be disappointed this isn't the edit button we've all been longing for, perhaps it's preferable that a tweet you might want to change or edit never actually goes live before you've had the chance to change it.

Last month it emerged Twitter is introducing a new 'Super Follows' feature that will let people pay for exclusive content and tweets. From that report:

Twitter today announced a couple of new features coming to platforms including iOS 14, one designed at making it easier for people to earn money while the other takes on Facebook Groups. The former, dubbed Super Follows, will allow people to pay $4.99 per month to gain access to exclusive content from creators. That content could be just about anything and it isn't limited to tweets. An email newsletter is one example of something that could live behind the Super Follow fee, for example. Twitter sees this as a way for people to directly support their favorite creators in a way that's similar to other services like Patreon.

Given the new 'Undo' button is a feature currently being worked on by Twitter, there is no indication as to when it might go live for testing or public use.