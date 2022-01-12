Twitter's testing a new search bar at the top of the iOS app's Home tab

What you need to know
- Twitter is testing a change that will make searching for tweets easier and more obvious.
- A new search bar is being tested at the top of the Home tab in the Twitter for iOS app.
- Search currently lives in its own tab.
Short-form social network Twitter is currently testing a change that it hopes will make it easier for people to search for tweets. The company has announced a new test that will move the search function to a new bar at the top of the Home tab on iOS.
Currently, anyone searching for tweets has to use a special search tab by tapping an icon at the bottom of the Twitter app. That's changing, although it's only happening for those who are part of the test pool right now. If all goes well we can expect it to roll out to everyone eventually.
The move was announced by the Twitter Support account and was accompanied by a handy GIF to show exactly what's changing.
There's no telling exactly how to get into the test pool although you will likely need to have the latest version of Twitter installed via the App Store. Twitter doesn't always need to issue an app update for changes like this to kick in so it's possible you already have the new interface — try force quitting the app to see if that kicks things into gear.
This of course only applies to the official Twitter app. I still wouldn't suggest that this is the best iPhone app for reading tweets but there is no denying that it's the only way to enjoy all the latest Twitter features.
The official Twitter app can be downloaded from the App Store now.
