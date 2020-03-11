What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has announced a new thriller.
- The Show is called "Suspicion" and will star Uma Thurman.
- Golden Globe winner Chris Long will direct.
Apple TV+ today announced its latest show, this time a thriller going by the name of "Suspicion". The show will star Uma Thurman and be directed by Golden Globe winner Chris Long.
While nobody is saying when we can expect to enjoy what already sounds like a great addition to Apple TV+, we do know a little bit about the story. And it sounds like it could be a real hit.
"Suspicion" is a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Uma Thurman. Twenty-one-year-old Leo's abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?
With Chris Long as director and Darin McLeod producing, the show has plenty of talent beyond Thurman.
In addition to Thurman, the new series will star Kunal Nayyar ("The Big Bang Theory"), Noah Emmerich ("The Americans"), Georgina Campbell ("Black Mirror"), Elyes Gabel ("Scorpion"), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") and Angel Coulby ("Dancing on the Edge").
Interestingly, Apple TV+ says that "Suspicion" is based on the award-winning Israeli series "False Flag," so we know that the plot is a winner. Now we just need Apple TV+ and Thurman to deliver.
When "Suspicion" does arrive you'll need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy it.
