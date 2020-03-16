Uma Thurman's debut on Apple TV+, titled "Suspicion," has seen its filming come to a halt after Keshet Productions ceased filming in the U.K.

While other Apple TV+ shows have already seen production stopped, "Suspicion" went on. But with coronavirus continuing to take hold throughout the U.K, it's been decided that filming will stop.

As Variety explains, the show involves an abduction with four British citizens immediately under suspicion. That's probably where the name comes from!

Twenty-one year-old Leo's abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of any more than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

It isn't known whether changes will be made to the launch date of "Suspicion" now that the show has seen filming stopped. Apple TV+ hadn't previously given a launch window for the show, so it's likely we'll never really know.

When it does land, "Suspicion" will be exclusive to Apple TV+. Subscribers can pay $4.99 per month to get in on the action, with more original content being released all the time.