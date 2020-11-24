With all the tech we own these days, it can be difficult to keep everything charged up. That's why Black Friday is an excellent opportunity to stock up on charging accessories so you can always power up in a pinch. Aukey's super-fast Omnia 100W USB-C dual-port wall charger is a great choice for most people and it has fallen to just $35.49 at Amazon.

All you have to do to get in on that low price is clip the 15% coupon on its product page and enter coupon code 2LP4P4WH during checkout. This is the lowest we have seen it go, down from its usual $50 price.

Charge up Aukey Omnia Duo USB-C PD 100W Wall Charger With Power Delivery charging, this dual USB-C GaN adapter can fast-charge devices at up to 100W via a single USB-C port, or 45W per port when both are in use. Clip the 15% on-page coupon and use the below code to save. $34.49 $49.99 $16 off See at Amazon With coupon: 2LP4P4WH

The Omnia Duo features two USB-C ports with Power Delivery 3.0 that can be used individually or simultaneously. Use just one port and you'll get up to 100W of power, perfect for charging larger items like laptops and tablets, or use both at the same time at 45W.

Use the Omnia with a variety of devices. It's powerful enough to charge laptops like a MacBook Pro, but it can also be used with other USB-powered devices. Charge your smartphone or your tablet. And do it fast. The built-in safeguards can protect the charger and your electronics from things like short circuiting, overheating, overcharging, and more.

Despite being super powerful, this isn't a huge, bulky power brick. The charger is powered by a GaN technology, or gallium nitride, which helps keep the charger more compact, lightweight, and still capable of high-powered charging. It's hardly much bigger than the charger you probably got with your phone or laptop (it's actually 36% smaller than Apple's MacBook Pro charger, according to Aukey) but it's definitely capable of a lot more.

That coupon code won't last forever, so be sure to snag this deal while you still can.