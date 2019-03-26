Whenever there's yarn involved in a game, you know it's going to be cute and charming. That's exactly the case with Unravel Two, which is now available on the Nintendo Switch. For the uninitiated, Unravel originally came out in 2016 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One as a family-friendly puzzle platformer game starring Yarny, an adorable anthropomorphic yarn creature. Unravel Two is the sequel that originally came out in 2018 on the same platforms and centers around two Yarny creatures. See at Amazon Now Unravel Two is available on the Nintendo Switch, and here are some tips on how to get started in the game.

Follow the light

The world of Unravel Two can be quite big, especially since you're playing as Yarny creatures. Everything seems bigger than they should be, so it may be quite easy to get lost. But don't worry! All you need to do is follow the light. The floaty orb of light is your guide through the game. It shows you where you should be going, and it even demonstrates the necessary moves you need to perform in order to get where you have to be. If you're confused on where to go, just look for the light. It'll definitely help you out. And if you can't find it, just select Restart from last checkpoint in the game menu. The game autosaves often, and each time you reach the light it acts like a checkpoint. So you can restart from your last saved point and watch the light's maneuvers again. Don't be afraid of dying

Again, each time you reach the light, it's a checkpoint. So if you happen to die, you'll just restart from the last checkpoint you reached. Since each section has it's own puzzle to solve in order to reach the light, the game itself is fairly manageable in bite-size chunks, so don't be afraid of dying! Most of the game is pretty straightforward, but the controls can be a little tricky, so multiple attempts may be needed to get past a certain part (especially when playing with someone else). You're going to die plenty of times, so don't be afraid of experimenting and trying different solutions. It won't set you back very far. Don't get too wet

While Yarny can swim, you don't want to stay too long in the water. Yarn in real life isn't very pleasant when it's soaking wet, and Yarny will eventually die if left in water too long. So only stay in the water for a short amount of time, and always keep moving to dry land before it's too late. Stay close together

This applies more to two-player co-op but also stays true when controlling both Yarnys in single player mode. You'll want to make sure that both Yarnys stay close together. Since both Yarnys are connected to each other by thread, you don't want to stray too far apart. The thread can also only go so far before there's tension and it can break and they die, so you'll want to make sure to not break the connection. Combine characters often Even though the game is played with two Yarny creatures, you'll want to only have them separate for puzzle-solving purposes only. Otherwise, while navigating through the stages, you'll want to have them combined into one. Not only will this make it faster and easier to move around, but they look adorable when intertwined together. It's also easy to separate and combine too. Just press and hold X when they're both next to each other to combine. Then press X again to separate them and also switch control to the other Yarny. Fire bad!

What happens when you light yarn up with fire? It burns up! Later stages will have dangerous hot elements to them. You'll want to make sure that your Yarnys avoid hot tile or fire, because even one touch will make them combust, and we don't want that, do we? Take the time to learn and master the controls

When you start the game, there will be helpful hints that let you know how the controls work. It starts off simple, but things get more complex as you go since you can use the thread between both Yarnys to do maneuvers like swinging each other to reach platforms or having a lasso to hook onto certain points, and even tying knots to create bridges. At first, it may seem a little overwhelming with the controls because new mechanics are being explained to you. But you can always cycle through the hints by pressing down on the left joystick and then pressing the right shoulder. You'll also just need to adjust to the controls, which just takes a bit of time, and soon you'll be navigating the world of Unravel Two with ease. And once you get used to everything and don't want to be babied, just turn off the hints. Easy peasy! Come together Unravel Two is not an entirely new game, but we're just glad to see it arrive on the Nintendo Switch, which seems like the perfect platform for a family-friendly puzzle platformer. Did you pick up Unravel Two? Have more tips for beginners? Let us know in the comments below!