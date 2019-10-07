Following a case dating back to 2015 the US Supreme Court has sided with Apple, ending a four year battle over a perceived patent infringement relating to Apple's A-series chips.

Way back at the beginning of this story the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation claimed that Apple's A-series chips infringed upon a patent relating to how its efficiency was boosted. Initial damages of $862 million were claimed.

As 9to5Mac points out, a jury subsequently found Apple guilty of patent infringement and awarded $234 million in damages. But Apple continued to allegedly infringe upon the patent in products like iPhone until its expiration in 2016. Add interest and a judge increased the damages to a staggering $507 million.

But that wasn't the end of things and Apple claimed that the ruling was "fraught with error". After convincing The US Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, the original ruling was overturned. But of course, that wasn't the end of things either.

The university sought to appeal, but now the US Supreme Cought has refused as noted by Reuters.