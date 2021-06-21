You don't have to spend a ton of money to get a good quality fast charge wall charger. This 30W PIQ 3.0 and GaN Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger lets you charge your devices at their fastest possible speed.

One of the things I love about the iPhone 12 lineup is the ability to charge up faster than ever. If you don't already own one, I'd recommend checking out one of these best iPhone deals on Amazon Prime Day . Regardless of which iPhone you're rocking, you need a good future-proof wall charger that can handle any iPhone currently available as well as upcoming models.

This compact, slim, portable wall charger can fast charge your iPhone 12 or any compatible device as fast as the device allows.

The Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger can charge your iPhone XS Max 250% faster than the stock charger, and the 11-inch iPad Pro 150% faster than the stock charger it comes with. With a USB-C to Lightning cable, you can charge any iPhone, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the first or second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With a USB-C to USB-C cable, you can charge later generations of the iPad Pro or even the 12-inch MacBook. You can also charge non-Apple smartphones. The cables are not included.

Some wall chargers are bulky, but not the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger. At just 0.63-inches thick, it's just about the size of a deck of cards. It can be easily tucked away in tight spots, such as behind furniture. It's also easy to toss into your bag if you're taking it with you. Swapping out silicon for gallium nitride is what allows Anker to make this charger so small while offering 30W power delivery.