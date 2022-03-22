Apple's new Studio Display has a power cable that can be removed, but shouldn't. And even if you do want to remove it, you're going to have to battle with your new $1599 display to do it. Unless you have Apple's special tool or 3D print your own, that is.

Removing the power cable from a Studio Display isn't something Apple says people should be doing for reasons unknown, but it's definitely possible. While Apple has its own special tool for doing just that, everyone else is left with using nothing but their muscles and crossed fingers — pull hard enough and that cable will come out. Apple isn't going to sell you its own tool — but you can 3D print your own.

The folks at 9to5Mac have a 3D model that you can download for free and then print at home. The result is something that looks a bit like a judge's gavel, but we're assured it'll do the trick. If you have a Studio Display and absolutely must remove its power cable, this is for you.

Apple's new Studio Display starts at $1599 and goes up from there depending on the stand and finish you want. With that in mind, please do be careful here — whether you use this tool, or not! This might just be the best Mac display for the vast majority of people right now. It'd be a shame to break it. You can download the 3D model for your new tool now.