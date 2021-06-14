What you need to know
- Apple announced the new Beats Studio Buds earlier today.
- A number of YouTubers have already released their reviews of the new earbuds.
A number of YouTubers are already dropping reviews of the new beats studio buds on the same day of its official announcement.
Apple announced the new Beats Studio Buds earlier today. The wireless earbuds are quite similar to AirPods Pro but come packed in a unique design with some notable differences in terms of charging method and connection features.
With two distinct listening modes, you are in total control of your sound. Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) continuously blocks unwanted outside noise using a finely-tuned filter that dynamically adapts to your surroundings. When you need to hear the world around you, switch to Transparency mode at the press of a button. The external-facing microphones mix the sounds of your surroundings back in with your music for a natural, 'open' listening experience.
A number of YouTubers have gotten their hands on the Beats Studio Buds early and have released their reviews today as well. You can check out all of the reviews below!
Rene Ritchie
Beats Studio Buds. Black. White. Red. Active Noise Cancelation and Transparency Mode. Small, medium, and large tips. Physical buttons. Full-on, native iOS AND… and Android Support. 8 hours of battery in the buds, 16 more in the USB-C charge case. No H1. No Lightning. No head-tracking. No stems. No inductive charging. But — $149.
UrAvgConsumer
We got the new Beats Studio Buds in house for a quick unboxing and review. Are these new bluetooth earbuds worth picking up for the iPhone or Android?
Flossy Carter
Beats Studio Buds - "Real Review"
CNET
Targeted at both Apple and Android users, the new noise-canceling $150 Beats Studio Buds are in many ways the stemless Airpods we've always wanted. They offer sound that's slightly better than both the AirPods Pro and Powerbeats Pro, a comfortable fit and very good voice-calling capabilities. However, there's one big problem. CNET's David Carnoy explains why Android users may be pleased but Apple users may not be thrilled with what got left out.
Soldier Knows Best
DailyTekk
Beats Studio Buds - while Lebron was leaking these before they launched I was busy testing an early pair myself and I have to say... for MUSIC these sound better than AirPods Pro (but they aren't perfect).
If the Beats Studio Buds still aren't your thing, check out our list of the Best AirPods Pro Deals 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
Add security to your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!