A spare Apple Vision Pro battery will set you back $199 for an extra 2.5 hours of spatial computing time

Apple's Vision Pro is finally available for preorder and anyone looking to drop $3,499 on the mixed-reality headset can do that right now. Deliveries will take place from February 2, and you can now order a number of accessories to go with your spatial computer, too.

With Apple saying the Vision Pro will run for around 2.5 hours on a charge you're probably keen to find a way to make the headset run for longer, especially if you plan on using it away from an AC outlet. For that, Apple will sell you an additional battery pack so that you can swap them out when the first one's drained. But it's going to cost $199 to get it.

The new battery will be the same as the one that comes with the Vision Pro proper which means that it will run for another 2.5 hours before it needs to be swapped out or plugged in.

All powered up

Apple details the aptly-named Apple Vision Pro Battery on its website, saying that it will ship by February 1 which means you should have it around the same time as your new headset.

"The high-performance Apple Vision Pro Battery is made out of smooth, machined aluminum and connects to your Apple Vision Pro using a woven USB-C cable," Apple's product page explains. "It can slip into your pocket for portable power and supports up to two hours of general use, 2.5 hours of video playback, and all-day use when plugged in."

Using the Vision Pro plugged in is no doubt the best way to go when you can, but it's good to see that there is a way to extend the battery life if you need to be mobile. It's a shame that it'll cost $199 to do it, though.