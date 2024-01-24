Ahead of launch, Apple updates visionOS to 1.01 for Vision Pro — but don't expect it to have any brand new features on Feb 2

Apple Vision Pro will have a new 1.01 update ready to download once the headset is available from February 2, which will likely introduce bug fixes instead of new features.

According to Nicolás Álvarez on X , the update build number is 21N311, but no other details have been given. It’s likely that, now visionOS 1.0 is finished, Apple has since recognized some bugs, and has rolled them into this minor update.

We've seen Apple do this before, like the day one update that fixed the boot looping that plagued the iPhone 15 launch. The timing of this minor update for visionOS may be deliberate — with reviewers receiving their devices, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman , over the coming week, Apple will want to make sure that its firmware is as good as it can be before the review embargo drops.

Whatever the case, customers who have pre-ordered, or are planning to buy Vision Pro, will be able to download this update as soon as they get their headsets on February 2, by going to Settings > General > Update in visionOS.

We may not have long to wait for visionOS 2 — iMore’s take

(Image credit: CIDER)

With a week to go until its launch, there are about to be thousands of people using the new headset — and discovering bugs that Apple just couldn’t test for. I wouldn’t be surprised to see other minor updates made available in the subsequent weeks and months as other bugs are found in normal, everyday use.

It's not a stretch to assume that with WWDC will come a new version of VisionOS, as well as new AI features for iOS 18 that could finally supercharge Siri.

It’s still too early to assume what this update might have in store (or if it's even coming at all), but there’s not long to wait for the yearly conference to show us.

In the meantime though, if you've already preordered a Vision Pro, there'll be a brand-new update ready to download as soon as you take it out of the box.