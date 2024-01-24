Ahead of launch, Apple updates visionOS to 1.01 for Vision Pro — but don't expect it to have any brand new features on Feb 2
visionOS 1.01 is already available.
Apple Vision Pro will have a new 1.01 update ready to download once the headset is available from February 2, which will likely introduce bug fixes instead of new features.
According to Nicolás Álvarez on X, the update build number is 21N311, but no other details have been given. It’s likely that, now visionOS 1.0 is finished, Apple has since recognized some bugs, and has rolled them into this minor update.
We've seen Apple do this before, like the day one update that fixed the boot looping that plagued the iPhone 15 launch. The timing of this minor update for visionOS may be deliberate — with reviewers receiving their devices, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, over the coming week, Apple will want to make sure that its firmware is as good as it can be before the review embargo drops.
Whatever the case, customers who have pre-ordered, or are planning to buy Vision Pro, will be able to download this update as soon as they get their headsets on February 2, by going to Settings > General > Update in visionOS.
We may not have long to wait for visionOS 2 — iMore’s take
With a week to go until its launch, there are about to be thousands of people using the new headset — and discovering bugs that Apple just couldn’t test for. I wouldn’t be surprised to see other minor updates made available in the subsequent weeks and months as other bugs are found in normal, everyday use.
It's not a stretch to assume that with WWDC will come a new version of VisionOS, as well as new AI features for iOS 18 that could finally supercharge Siri.
It’s still too early to assume what this update might have in store (or if it's even coming at all), but there’s not long to wait for the yearly conference to show us.
In the meantime though, if you've already preordered a Vision Pro, there'll be a brand-new update ready to download as soon as you take it out of the box.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use everyday to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64 and Daily Star.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Tammy Rogers