Apple Vision Pro doesn't support prescription lenses with a prism value and some contact lenses

Apple Vision Pro preorders have just gone live and prescription lenses can be bought with it but an unlucky few may have to wait before making their order.

ZEISS Lenses can be bought to see in the Apple Vision Pro headset without wearing glasses or contact lenses but these don't currently cater to prism value prescriptions or hard contact lenses. Both are confirmed on the Apple support website for Apple Vision Pro.

If you happen to be in the minority that needs either, you can't buy the Apple Vision Pro just yet as you need to give your prescription before purchasing. It isn't recommended to go around these guidelines as wearing your glasses could run the risk of destroying that very pricey headset.

How many are affected?

As a glasses wearer myself, I'm lucky enough to be able to buy the prescription straight from ZEISS (though, living in the UK, it might take a while). However, it's worth pointing out that prism lenses do tend to be quite a niche lens type, with eyecare professionals estimating only 1 to 2 percent of glasses wearers use them.

Hard contact lenses tend to be a little more common, with an estimated 'less than 25 percent' of the American population who need glasses using them. However, while they are not supported in Apple Vision Pro, it's not impossible to use the headset with them on. On the Apple Support site from above, it is claimed that hard contact lenses may get in the way of eye tracking on the device. If you happen to test out the Apple Vision Pro yourself and your contact lenses work fine, you may be lucky — though we don't advise making such a huge purchase on that alone.

Hopefully, we'll see support for more prescription lenses over the coming months and years.