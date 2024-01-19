Apple Vision Pro AppleCare+ costs $499 for two years — includes "unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection"
Vision Pro preorders are open, and you're going to want to spend an extra $499 for AppleCare+.
The Vision Pro is one of the most expensive devices that Apple makes that is designed to go out of the house — and repairing it is going to cost a pretty penny. As always, Apple has made AppleCare+ available for the Vision Pro, so that you can save some money when if you drop one of the expensive components on your incredibly costly head-mounted computer.
There's also news on how much the different repairs for Vision Pro are going to cost you — and they make investing in the service something of a no-brainer.
Always buy Apple Care+. Always.
On the preorder page of the Vision Pro, there isn't much more information about the Apple Care+ package beyond the usual information on a product page. This is what Apple says comes with AppleCare+ for the Vision Pro:
- Unlimited repairs for accidental damage protection
- Apple-certified service and support
- Express Replacement service — we'll ship a replacement so you don't have to wait for a repair
- 24/7 access to Apple experts
In Apple's AppleCare+ help page, however, there is more information about the AppleCare+ package for the Vision Pro. There are two payment options — all in one go, or $24.99 per month. That $499 is for two years.
For that cost, you get some excellent repair options. If you damage the accessories that come with your Vision Pro, that will cost you $29. If you accidentally damage the Vision Pro itself, then repairing the unit will cost you a blanket cost of $299 — a whole lot less than replacing the unit for another $3499.
You can buy the AppleCare+ package when you preorder, or you have 60 from the purchase date to add the feature to your device. As always, we strongly recommend going with an AppleCare+ package — those repair savings, even if you're certain you won't break it, are well worth the money.
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides.
