Apple launches Vision Pro's App Store as pre-order day looms — developers start to get notified

With the impending launch of Apple Vision Pro just around the corner, developers have started to receive confirmation of their app’s approval, heralding the launch of the Vision Pro’s App Store.

Pre-orders for Apple’s newest product are set to begin on Friday, with a rumored 60,000 - 80,000 units of the $3,499 AR/VR headset available. Hands-on impressions have started to appear, with those who have tried the headset impressed with Apple’s first new hero product since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dylan McDonald, the CEO of Sun Apps the creator of Wordler and Ultimate Counter, shared that an app he created for the Vision Pro had been approved by Apple for the App Store. McDonald followed with a screenshot highlighting that Vision Pro compatibility now shows on the App Store when looking at apps.

McDonald believes these developments are so reviewers can download third-party apps in order to get an idea of the Vision Pro’s capabilities outside of the stock Apple apps. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg had previously noted the Vision Pro’s review plan, and this latest development lines up with the timeframe and expected embargo lift at the end of January in time for the February 2 release.

Vision Pro’s system seller?

It’s an exciting time for Apple with the potential to revolutionize the AR/VR space with the launch of Vision Pro. Watching the evolution of the Vision Pro beyond the demos shown at WWDC, which included Spatial Video and work-from-home capabilities as the device’s main selling points, will be interesting. The key to the headset’s success will lie in third-party developers getting on board and producing high-quality applications for Vision Pro, like we've come to expect from the iOS App Store on iPhone.

We’ve only got a short while left until we get to really see what the Vision Pro is capable of, so stay tuned to iMore for all the coverage of Apple’s next revolutionary device.