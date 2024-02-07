Apple patches major Vision Pro issue in visionOS 1.1 beta — You can now reset your password without visiting an Apple store

Apple has patched a major issue for Vision Pro owners in the visionOS 1.1 beta — you can now reset your headset's password without visiting an Apple Store.

As spotted by 9to5Mac , new code in visionOS 1.1 beta includes a new message if you lock yourself out by putting in the wrong passcode too many times. “This Apple Vision Pro is in security lockout. You can wait and try your passcode again, or you can erase and reset this Apple Vision Pro now.”

Currently, if you own Apple’s new headset running a lower version of visionOS and find yourself locked out, an Apple Store visit is the only solution to reset Vision Pro . This method can be a big frustration with users — especially if they live too far from a store to travel to just in order to get their headset wiped.

Now that visionOS 1.1 beta has fixed this huge annoyance, you can install this update by going to Settings > General > Software Update if you’re worried about being locked out someday. Be aware though, that installing a beta version does come with its own risks — so install at your discretion.

What else is new in visionOS 1.1 beta?

The newest update for visionOS brings three big features, the first being the aforementioned ability to reset a Vision Pro if you’re locked out.

MDM support has also arrived, which allows businesses to deploy Apple’s headsets with certain profiles and settings remotely.

Finally, visionOS 1.1 beta lets users bring 3D objects much closer to them — Apple’s release notes state “Users will now be able to reposition volumetric scenes much closer than before, which will enable easier direct interaction with the volumetric scene content.” This will be useful for games that require players to manipulate objects with precision, for example.

There’s no word when this update will arrive for all Vision Pro users, but in the past, Apple has been known to release multiple updates at once across its product lines, such as iOS 17.3, macOS 14.3, and watchOS 17.3 , which all arrived together. The iOS 17.4 beta, which is also in testing, comes with huge EU changes — such as allowing app marketplaces that won't be approved or monitored by Apple. This is due to the DMA deadline set by the EU, which is March 5. So it could be a two-birds, one-stone affair for Apple. Keep it simple — this way, all of these upcoming updates, such as iOS 17.4, watchOS 10.4, macOS 14.4, and now visionOS 1.1, could be rolled out at once before March 5.