Persona feature on Apple Vision Pro gets an update in visionOS 1.1 — digital avatars appear 'markedly better'

One of Apple Vision Pro’s most polarising features since its launch just got an update in visionOS 1.1, and now users claim Personas are much improved.

The visionOS 1.1 beta arrived on Tuesday, and Vision Pro owners have taken to X to highlight the improvements, most notably more lifelike Personas. Developer Dylan McDonald, tweeted, “Personas are markedly better in visionOS 1.1. However, mine for some reason looks kinda cross-eyed…”

Other users showcased the improvements to their Persona compared to visionOS 1.0. Quinn Nelson from Snazzy Labs noticed the difference stating, “Is it still uncanny and creepy? Yeah, but I don't look like Stalin anymore.”

Personas are your virtual avatar inside Vision Pro. The headset scans your eyes and face, using its cameras to mimic your facial expressions. The feature is also used to create the external eyes you see as part of EyeSight, another feature that has been met with its fair share of criticism since the release of Vision Pro on February 2.

Personas are also the main representation of anyone using Vision Pro for video calls like FaceTime. Instead of the person you call seeing a static image, Vision Pro recreates your face to make video calls from within the mixed-reality headset as lifelike as possible.

Apple says Personas are still in beta, so we’re hoping to see continuous improvements to the feature, including more realistic hair physics. At the moment, your hair is locked based on the initial scans of your face used to create the avatar.

visionOS 1.1 is set to be released to the public at a later date, improving not only Personas but also device management so you don’t need to head to your local Apple Store to reset your Vision Pro password.

Will Personas ever feel “normal”?

Watching impressions of the Apple Vision Pro on YouTube makes Personas look like one of the oddest and creepiest innovations Apple may ever have come up with. That said, a lot of those impressions also highlight how you get immersed by the feeling of using Vision Pro and quickly forget how uneasy Personas actually look.

With future visionOS software updates, Apple may reach the end goal of creating a realistic Persona that can be used in video calls without creeping out your friends and family not wearing a Vision Pro — time will tell if we ever get there.