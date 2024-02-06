Apple Vision Pro is so good YouTube will make an app after all — third-party alternative takes top spot on visionOS App Store

Apple Vision Pro will get an official YouTube app after all, despite the streaming company removing its iPad app functionality from the mixed-reality headset.

A spokesperson from YouTube reached out to The Verge to confirm that a YouTube app will be coming for Apple’s spatial computer — YouTube just doesn't have a timeframe for its release yet.

Spokesperson Jessica Gibby said in a statement, “We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”

This statement comes off the back of huge companies like YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify opting out of allowing the iPad apps of their platforms to run on visionOS — but it looks like YouTube might’ve had a change of heart.

YouTube on Vision Pro after all?

The Apple Vision Pro was released on February 2 and has taken social media by storm, with users wearing the headset out in public, on the subway, and even at basketball games. Currently, on the visionOS App Store, a YouTube app called Juno sits comfortably at number one on the paid-app rankings. That app was created by none other than Christian Selig, the incredible developer who is known for the Reddit app Apollo.

The early success of Vision Pro and the success of Juno will have shown YouTube that there is a market for a visionOS app of the platform.

With the confirmation that YouTube for Vision Pro is on the roadmap, we might see a U-turn from Netflix and Spotify as the companies see the benefit of bringing their platforms to visionOS. Currently, you can stream YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify through Safari — although users report it’s not the best experience.