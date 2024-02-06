Apple Vision Pro is so good YouTube will make an app after all — third-party alternative takes top spot on visionOS App Store
YouTube on Vision Pro. Better late than never!
Apple Vision Pro will get an official YouTube app after all, despite the streaming company removing its iPad app functionality from the mixed-reality headset.
A spokesperson from YouTube reached out to The Verge to confirm that a YouTube app will be coming for Apple’s spatial computer — YouTube just doesn't have a timeframe for its release yet.
Spokesperson Jessica Gibby said in a statement, “We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap.”
This statement comes off the back of huge companies like YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify opting out of allowing the iPad apps of their platforms to run on visionOS — but it looks like YouTube might’ve had a change of heart.
YouTube on Vision Pro after all?
The Apple Vision Pro was released on February 2 and has taken social media by storm, with users wearing the headset out in public, on the subway, and even at basketball games. Currently, on the visionOS App Store, a YouTube app called Juno sits comfortably at number one on the paid-app rankings. That app was created by none other than Christian Selig, the incredible developer who is known for the Reddit app Apollo.
The early success of Vision Pro and the success of Juno will have shown YouTube that there is a market for a visionOS app of the platform.
With the confirmation that YouTube for Vision Pro is on the roadmap, we might see a U-turn from Netflix and Spotify as the companies see the benefit of bringing their platforms to visionOS. Currently, you can stream YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify through Safari — although users report it’s not the best experience.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.
Most Popular
By Gerald Lynch
By Tammy Rogers