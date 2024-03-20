Apple Vision Pro owners will curate their own Gucci collection using the fashion house's upcoming app
Like a fashion show on your head.
The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale for a few weeks now, although only in the United States and at a price that might be prohibitively expensive for some. But that isn't stopping some big names from taking an interest, with Italian fashion house Gucci the latest reportedly ready to get involved by launching a spatial app of its own.
The company is reportedly ready to bring a mixed reality app to Apple's headset that would allow fashion fans to enjoy special content and curate their own spaces in a way that wouldn't be possible outside of an augmented reality setting.
If the report is accurate we won't have to wait too long before we get to see what the app will offer — it's expected that Gucci will debut its Apple Vision Pro app as soon as April 3.
Spatial fashion
Jing Daily reports that the app will give headset wearers access to a special, augmented version of Who Is Sabato De Sarno? A Gucci Story, a short film that includes never-before-seen footage from De Sarno’s debut Gucci Ancora show that took place in September of last year. The documentary previously aired on Mubi, but the new Apple Vision Pro experience will go beyond what's been seen before, the report suggests.
In terms of features, Jing Daily says that users will be able to create their own virtual spaces within the new visionOS app as well as interact with 3D products that were inspired by the Gucci Ancora showcase.
However, those expecting to be able to buy products via the Gucci app are set to be disappointed. "Gucci’s activation, however, places less focus on shopping, and more on delivering an experiential journey to its audience through storytelling," the report adds.
