Apple Vision Pro preorder delivery dates have already slipped into March

Apple Vision Pro preorders have only just begun, and the delivery dates for Apple's mixed reality headset are already starting to slip beyond the February 2 launch date.

Starting at $3,499 for the 256GB model, Apple.com is showing a 12-15 business days shipping estimate, which should see the revolutionary headset after the launch day. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says the shipping times for this model have already slipped into March.

Considering previous reports suggested Apple only had between 60,000 and 80,000 units available for launch, there's no surprise that the demand is outweighing the supply for this incredibly intriguing first-generation product.

January 19, 2024

5-6 week wait... At least

For the larger 512GB and 1TB models, which cost $3,699 and $3,899, the Apple website shows a 5-6 week delivery estimate, pushing deliveries well into March.

Apple Store Pickup for all storage options is currently unavailable at the time of writing.

Apple Vision Pro is currently only available in the U.S., so you'll need to remain patient if you want to try out the AR/VR headset elsewhere in the world. The headset is Apple's first new hero product launch since the Apple Watch was released in 2015, and the excitement, despite the price, to see what this product can do for mixed reality is at fever-pitch.

Now that preorders are live we hope to see more information surface about the headset as we get closer to that February 2 launch date.

Vision Pro is available for preorder right now and will start shipping on February 2, stay tuned to iMore for more Vision Pro coverage in the coming weeks.