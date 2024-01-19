Apple Vision Pro weight confirmed at up to 1.43 pounds — that's a lot more than the Meta Quest 3, and like wearing a 12.9-inch iPad Pro on your head
As heavy as an iPad Pro!
Apple Vision Pro weighs between 1.325 and 1.43 pounds, as confirmed by Apple's spec page on the company's website.
We had heard from early hands-on that the Vision Pro would be heavy, but I don't think we expected to hear it's nearly the same weight as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. If you've ever owned Apple's largest tablet, you'll know the thing is hefty — now imagine that on your head for a prolonged period of time.
In comparison, the Meta Quest 3 is 1.14 pounds, which isn't that light either but a good chunk less weighty than Apple's new mixed reality headset. Like all wearables, you won't know exactly how it feels until you try one for yourself, but with preorder times slipping and a $3,499 starting price, it might be a while before that happens.
How heavy is too heavy?
Those who have tried any form of VR or AR headset know that the headsets aren't quite made for all-day use. The Vision Pro is likely to be no different, especially considering the 2-hour battery life for general use or 2.5 hours when watching a 2D movie. If the weight is anything to go by, you'll probably be begging to take the headset off as the credits for Napoleon roll around.
Apple Vision Pro is currently available for preorder, with the revolutionary headset arriving at consumer's doors starting on February 2. Stay tuned to iMore for more Vision Pro coverage in the coming weeks as we get closer to launch day.
