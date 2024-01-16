Apple Vision Pro will feature new Apple TV+ 'immersive originals' at launch from Alicia Keys, Jon Favreau — Apple Immersive Video features 180-degree 3D 8K and Spatial Audio

Apple has today unveiled a first look at the brand new Apple Immersive Video format and some of the Apple TV Plus original content that will be available to Apple Vision Pro users on February 2.

In a press release, Apple shared the "first-of-its-kind original stories, produced with Apple Immersive Video" coming to the spatial computing headset. The new format features 180-degree 3D 8K video and Spatial Audio.

Apple Vision Pro will feature "a curated selection of vivid original series and films with award-winning storytellers from Apple TV+," including a new Prehistoric Planet Immersive. This is a new short film inspired by Apple Original Prehistoric Planet from Jon Favreau. There's also Adventure, a new series "taking users to the most remote places on earth to stand beside extreme athletes as they take on awe-inspiring challenges, like highlining with pro Faith Dickey."

Sit back and listen to Alicia Keys

Another immersive video is an intimate short film titled Alicia Keys: Rehearsal Room, which will give "a rare glimpse into the Grammy winner’s creative process" as Keys plays rehearsal session versions of hits including "No One."

The other immersive experience is Wild Life, which lets you "get up close and personal with some of the most charismatic creatures on the planet — and uncover what makes them unique with the experts who know them best." The first episode will take Apple Vision Pro wearers into the world's largest rhino sanctuary.

Given these are billed as Apple TV Plus content, you'll likely need an Apple TV Plus or an Apple One subscription in order to enjoy them. You'll also be able to watch all of Apple's other original TV Plus content on Vision Pro using the versatile video feature that includes environments and a screen that feels up to 100 feet wide. Apple also today confirmed some of the other entertainment options coming to Vision Pro.