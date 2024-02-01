Apple Vision Pro will have over 600 native apps at launch
And counting!
Apple has today announced that Apple Vision Pro will have more than 600 native apps available at launch "designed to take advantage of the unique and powerful capabilities" of its new headset.
In a press release Thursday, Apple revealed that "more than 600 new spatial experiences" will be available on the Vision Pro App Store from day one, alongside the more than 10 million iPhone and iPad apps already announced.
Early highlights noted by Apple include:
- PGA Tour Vision - watch golf with real-time shot tracking, 3D models of courses, key stats, and more
- NBA - Watch up to five broadcasts live or on-demand with Multiview, alongside live stats and scores
- MLB - Watch baseball with views from home plate
- Red Bull TV - Watch races with 3D maps and immersive environments
- IMAX - Watch 2D and 3D movies and shows in IMAX's expanded ratio
Apple also announced further spatial game titles. The full list now includes Game Room, WHAT THE GOLF?, Cut the Rope 3, Jetpack Joyride 2, Bloons TD 6+, stitch., Patterned, Illustrated, and Wylde Flowers.
Apple says Vision Pro will help users "explore new places," with exciting apps that include Voyager, a spatial air traffic control simulator.
Other highlighted experiences include apps for music, shopping, home improvement, and mindfulness.
While 600 apps might not sound like a lot, it'll be plenty to keep early Vision Pro adopters occupied while more and more developers put their own software together. As noted, Vision Pro can also run more than 1 million apps from iPhone and iPad in 2D.
