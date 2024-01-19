Apple Vision Pro customers can engrave their prescription ZEISS Optical Inserts

Apple has confirmed that Vision Pro customers will be able to customize their ZEISS Optical Inserts for the headset with their name or initials as part of the pre-order process on its website.

As part of the pre-order process, users are asked if they wear either glasses or contact lenses in order to determine whether or not they need ZEISS Optical Inserts for Vision Pro. If you select yes, you'll be greeted by a page that lets you engrave those lenses.

If you confirm on Apple's website that you need the prescription ZEISS Optical Inserts, Apple will give you the opportunity to engrave them with your name or initials.

Engrave your ZEISS Vision Pro lenses

The Apple store states:

"Want to personalize your optical inserts?

Engrave your name or initials directly onto both ZEISS Optical Inserts so you can easily identify them as yours. This won’t affect shipping dates."

Engraving is available on prescription lenses because they are custom-made, and as such is not available if you buy the Readers version of the inserts, which are slightly cheaper at just $99. The prescription inserts are $149.

Apple has also confirmed that you can't use Apple Vision Pro if your lenses include a prism value, and some contact lenses are also not supported.

The engraving feature is a nice personal touch and one that Apple has used over the years across multiple product lines. While engraving something like an iPad can reduce its resell value down the line, given prescription lenses are unique to you there's really no disadvantage to getting them engraved. If you live in a house with multiple glasses wearers who will be using Vision Pro, this is a great way to ensure you don't get mixed up.