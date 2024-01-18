Apple Vision Pro ZEISS lenses: Everything you need to know

If you're someone who wears glasses daily and you're planning on buying Apple Vision Pro , Apple has you covered, once the headset launches on February 2.

Apple's $3,499 spatial computing headset was announced way back at WWDC 2023, its yearly developer conference, where the company showcased most of what you could do with Vision Pro. From watching 3D movies to collaborating with others in apps like Freeform, Apple's headset is offering a lot from day one.

But what's the use in enjoying this new purchase, if you can't see anything clearly once you put it on? This is where ZEISS comes in — a German manufacturer of lenses for cameras, glasses, and more that will be offering two types of lenses for Vision Pro from February 2.

This may sound great — but will you be able to buy these lenses from an Apple Store? And, more importantly, how much will they be on top of the huge price tag for Vision Pro? With this in mind, we've laid out exactly what these lenses are all about.

What are ZEISS Lenses?

(Image credit: Apple)

The two ZEISS Optical inserts available are Readers and Prescription, the same distinction you might find between regular glasses. If you decide to buy either, they will magnetically attach to your Vision Pro, then you can use the headset as normal.

A recent report described what a demo appointment would entail for trying out a Vision Pro at an Apple Store, alongside how Apple will incorporate the ZEISS lenses into this demo for prospective buyers. Allegedly, an Apple Store employee will have a bunch of lenses in stock that will mimic your prescription, so the right lens will then attach to the demo headset. If you decide to buy Vision Pro in-store, you can also buy Readers lenses if you wish.

When it comes to the Prescription Inserts, you'll still need to have your prescription at hand for the demo appointment, so the employee will be able to pick the right one for you to use on the headset. But, you’ll need to order them online separately or whatever the process may be once Apple, hopefully, announces more details soon.

How much are ZEISS lenses?

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

The ZEISS Optical Inserts Readers cost $99, and the ZEISS Optical Prescription Inserts cost $149.

This is in addition to the $3,499 price of Vision Pro — so you may be walking out of an Apple Store with a minimum of $3,599 taken out of your bank account.

How to buy them

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple has confirmed that you'll be able to buy the ZEISS Optical Readers Inserts, both online and in an Apple Store in the U.S. from February 2.

When it comes to the ZEISS Optical Prescription Inserts, Apple has confirmed that you can only buy these online. If you do have prescription glasses and you want to buy Vision Pro, go to Apple's Online Store to make sure that the right lens is there for you.

Apple also mentioned that not all prescriptions are supported. It may be best to talk to an Apple Store employee, and your optician, to see whether Vision Pro will support your prescription.