Apple Vision Pro's Spatial Personas could bring couch co-op gaming back for a whole new generation

The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale for a couple of months now and while it might not have the same luster it did not that long ago, the arrival of Spatial Personas this week has changed that.

The feature allows people to go beyond their previous Persona's square box while adding a torso and arms to the mix. The result is a floating person in your room, and it's pretty magical from what we've already seen. Now, one Apple Vision Pro owner has shown how impressive this feature can be — and it might even bring back an old gaming experience that some will never have enjoyed,

Couch co-op was the only way to play games with your friends before the arrival of Xbox Live and other online gaming options, but it's gone the way of the dodo somewhat ever since. But as X user and Apple Vision Pro Brad Lynch has shown, the headset could bring that right back.

Game on!

In a a video embedded below, Lynch showed himself playing Cup Head via Steam's Remote Play Together feature alongside a friend who also had an Apple Vision Pro. It's the closest thing we've seen to couch co-op in a long time, and makes us wonder if this could be how we all play games in the future.

THIS is how we bring back the idea of couch co-op gaming in the modern age!Apple Vision Pro's Spatial Personas paired with Steam's Remote Play Together feature allows me and @EricMasher to play the same game on my PC, in the "same room" but from hundreds of miles away pic.twitter.com/OM8s42Rx8xApril 3, 2024 See more

Of course, for that to happen a couple of things need to be in place first. The Apple Vision Pro's starting price of $3,499 needs to fall dramatically, while an International launch is very much required. The headset is currently only available in the United States, but that's expected to change within the coming months.

