IMAX is now available on Apple Vision Pro — four new documentaries 'fully immerse' you in your own private 1.43:1 theater

When Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset there were a handful of use cases that were obviously going to become key if the product is going to take off. 3D video content is arguably at the top of the list with Apple already offering 150 3D movies that can be watched via the Apple TV app and streaming services. Now, a new wave of 3D content has been announced and it brings the IMAX experience to your face — removing the need to visit a theater to get that big-screen experience.

Announced by IMAX via a post on the X social network, the new 3D content comes in the form of a handful of documentaries that offer a 3D experience while teaching viewers about a variety of subjects ranging from wildlife to the stars. The content will be streamed via the IMAX Apple Vision Pro app and will "immerse you in a state-of-the-art, private 1.43:1 theater," we're told.

Alongside full IMAX Original documentaries, there will also be a select number of trailers for upcoming theatrical releases for those who want to get in the mood for what's yet to come. But whatever you watch, you're going to need an Apple Vision Pro to do it.

Who needs a theater?

IMAX says that documentaries including A Beautiful Planet 3D, Pandas 3D, Super Power Dogs 3D, and Deep Sky are all going to be available for those who want to dive into some facts between watching other 3D content like Dune and Avatar: The Way of Water. More IMAX documentaries are likely to follow suit, too.

The Apple Vision Pro gives owners a new way to enjoy content like movies and TV shows and they don't want to be in 3D, either. With the ability to create a huge virtual display at home, watching content has never been so immersive. The only issue? Watching content via an Apple Vision Pro is the opposite of a family experience, so none of this will be of any use come family movie night. For those instances, it's difficult to beat a nice big TV screen.

That will likely change in the future, however. While we can't imagine many will be kitting the kids with $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headsets, we can imagine the dynamic changing if and when they get considerably cheaper. A future where SharePlay is used to create a shared experience when watching a movie seems eminently doable, although whether or not that's a utopian or dystopian future, we'll let you decide.

Apple is already rumored to be working on a cheaper mixed-reality headset, but it's likely to be years away and it still isn't clear just how much cheaper it will be. We're still probably a long way off from seeing a sofa full of people watching the latest must-watch movie together using SharePlay, but who's to say it won't happen sooner or later?

The Apple Vision Pro is currently on sale in the United States with prices starting from $3,499 for the 256GB model. Versions with 512GB and 1TB of storage are available, while an international launch is expected to happen before the WWDC event kicks off in June — the UK, Canada, and China are tipped to be among the first to receive the Apple Vision Pro beyond US shores.