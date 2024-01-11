iOS 17.3 Beta drops 'Pro' from 'Apple Vision' — could there be another model on the way already?

In the latest beta version of iOS 17.3, snippets of code were discovered that replaced Apple Vision Pro with Apple Vision across the iPhone’s software.

According to 9to5Mac , wherever Apple Vision Pro is mentioned throughout the latest version of iOS, the name is replaced with ‘Apple Vision’ instead. What does that mean? Maybe Apple could be releasing a new, lower-priced version of the revolutionary new headset, sooner rather than later.

Apple’s ‘spatial computing’ headset was announced back at WWDC 2023, the company’s yearly developer conference. The headset, at $3500, is one of Apple’s biggest risks since the iPad, and it's very important that the company gets the launch right — it's almost ten years since it introduced a new product, the Apple Watch, so investors and customers want to see how this headset works in the real world.

That’s why it feels so strange that there is already at least some evidence that the headset is going to get a new, lower-cost version. According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter at Bloomberg back in October , we may see this version be priced between $1,500 to $2,500 — at least $1000 less than $3,500.

If it’s soon, Apple has a sale from me — iMore’s take

At the risk of stating the obvious, Vision Pro is expensive at $3,500, and it will price out many potential customers who may have been hoping to buy one at a lower price before it was officially announced in 2023.

I’ve been interested to try one out, but with no word of a UK release for the headset, I may be waiting a while. Yet, this may allow Apple to release both a Vision Pro and a cheaper Vision model at once in my territory — by the time the headset finds its footing in the market, Apple will know if a lower-cost version is worth bringing out for its international customers. If it does decide to bring it out, I’ll be buying one as soon as it’s available.

As it stands, if I were to look into buying a Vision Pro now, this may be one of the last articles you read from me if my wife were to find out — but I’ll be ready to book an appointment to try one out for now, just to see how good those spatial videos, which I took many of over the holidays, look on the headset.